Zimmer's frustration with unvaccinated mouting

Though he created some highlights with deep throws to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and got doused with water by players at the end of the night, Browning gave himself mixed reviews on Monday, saying he's had better practices than the one he delivered in front of more than 4,800 fans during the Vikings' annual night practice.

"I felt like I missed some stuff that I usually don't miss," he said. "It's just a bigger sample size and there's more of a spotlight because of the situation."

His own decision to get vaccinated, Browning said, was a "personal choice, and now everybody knows that personal choice. It is what it is. I'm not looking to get in the middle of all those different conversations. It's kind of hectic."

The third-year quarterback told Zimmer not to cut any of his practice snaps, though, and he could be the beneficiary of more first-team work this week. The only snaps he didn't take on Saturday night were a handful of Wildcat plays where Dalvin Cook took the ball from center Garrett Bradbury.

"When you're a backup, those reps are really valuable, so I wanted to take every single one," Browning said.

For Zimmer, the Wildcat snaps were another harbinger of what could happen if the virus put players in the league's COVID-19 protocol during the season.

"I told them we had to line up that way a few times, because hey, maybe this happens during the year," Zimmer said. "I also told the receivers they're probably not catching many balls that day, either."

