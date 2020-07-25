Zimmer says Cook will report

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

So much for any possible Dalvin Cook holdout.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Saturday on a conference call that the star running back has told him he will be at training camp Tuesday when veterans report. ESPN had first reported last June that a source said Cook might not report to camp unless he got a "reasonable" contract offer.

"I was told he would," Zimmer said about Cook reporting Sunday. When asked who told him, Zimmer said, "By him."

Cook is on the books in 2020 for a base salary of $1.331 million in the final year of his four-year rookie deal, and is seeking a lucrative multi-year extension. Holding out, though, would not be a prudent decision since, if Cook doesn't report for the start of camp, the new collective bargaining agreement would call for him to become a restricted rather than an unrestricted free agent next spring should he not get a new deal.

It remains to be seen if anything will be done with Cook's contract in the near future. His situation is further complicated by the salary cap likely going down in future seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

COULD GRIFFEN RETURN?

Zimmer didn't rule out the possibly that Everson Griffen could return to the Vikings.