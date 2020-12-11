Zimmer not worried about Bailey

The last thing Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer needed was another kicker problem, but the alarms haven't risen to that level with Dan Bailey after the veteran missed three of his six kicks during last Sunday's overtime win against the Jaguars.

"I'm fine with it," Zimmer said Friday. "Dan's had a great year, been good in practice this week. Talked to him a little bit the other day. He's very confident. He'll be fine."

Bailey, a former Pro Bowler in his 10th season, is trying to move on from what special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf called simply "a bad day" against Jacksonville, missing two extra point tries and a 51-yard field goal attempt. The operation with new long snapper Andrew DePaola and holder Britton Colquitt went smoothly, Maalouf said. Bailey just missed.

The errors were nearly costly in the 27-24 win in overtime, when Zimmer didn't put his field goal team on the field until a false start at the Jaguars' 1-yard line.

"I feel like I've been hitting the ball well, not only in practice, but during the season," Bailey said. "So, to go out there and perform that way was a little frustrating, obviously, for myself and everybody else, too, I'm sure. But you just have to put it behind you."