Zimmer expects good attendance at voluntary workouts

Zimmer said he will miss talking football with Jerry Burns, the former Vikings coach who died Thursday at age 94.

"We talked a lot about the difference of the NFL now to when he was here," Zimmer said. "We talked a lot about route concepts and game management, a lot of those things. He was just a great guy to talk to. And he might be the only guy who has worse language than me."

Zimmer laughed and made reference to "Burnsie's" famous and colorfully worded defense of offensive coordinator Bob Schnelker during a news conference in 1989.

"I showed his press conference to the team one year," Zimmer said. "I said, 'You guys think I'm bad, watch this.'"

Bye-bye, masks

Fully vaccinated NFL employees no longer have to wear masks to work. Hooray, says Zimmer.

"It's been great," he said. "You come in there, you can actually talk to people. A couple of our coaches still have to wear masks, though, so I always have to have them repeat what they say because I can't understand them, but they can understand what I'm saying pretty good right now, so it's been good.

Zimmer said he hopes all the players get vaccinated so they too can put the masks and daily testing behind them.