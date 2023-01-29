Yankees, Torres agree on 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees have agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees offered the second baseman $9.7 million.

A two-time All-Star, Torres made his big league debut with New York. He is a .265 hitter with 98 homers and 310 RBIs in 576 career games.

He was New York's last remaining player in arbitration. Nine Yankees agreed just before the exchange of proposed salaries on Jan. 13: right-handers Frankie Montas ($7.5 million), Clay Holmes ($3.3 million), Domingo Germán ($2.6 million), Jonathan Loáisiga ($2,262,500) and Michael King ($1.3 million), left-handers Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million) and left-hander Nestor Cortes ($3.2 million), and catchers Jose Trevino ($2.36 million) and Kyle Higashioka ($1,462,500).

Twenty-nine major leaguers remain scheduled for hearings from Monday through Feb. 17.

Harrison signs with Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Free agent infielder Josh Harrison and the Philadelphia Phillies have reached agreement on a one-year deal, his MSM Sports agency announced Sunday.

The 35-year-old Harrison batted .272 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs in 119 games for the Chicago White Sox last season. He played mostly at second base and third base, with brief stints in the outfield and at shortstop.

Harrison also pitched three times for the White Sox last year, allowing six earned runs in three innings.

An NL All-Star in 2014 and 2017 with Pittsburgh, Harrison is a career .272 hitter in 12 years.

The NL champion Phillies will be Harrison's sixth team in six seasons. He previously played for the Pirates, Detroit, Washington, Oakland and the White Sox.