World No. 1 Swearingen hopes to add team title to first world crown

Daylon Swearingen will still be basking in the glow of winning his first Professional Bull Riding world championship when he climbs into the chute this weekend for the PBR Team Series event at the Bismarck Event Center.

Swearingen will headline the Carolina Cowboys team in the unique 10-event series created by legendary Mandan stock contractor Chad Berger that culminates in the PBR Team Series Championship Nov. 4-6 in Las Vegas, Nev.

The event in Bismarck and another in Tryon, N.C., June 24-25 will be considered “preseason” events before the regular season begins in Cheyenne, Wyo., July 25-26. The chutes open at 7:30 p.m. each night at the Bismarck Event Center.

The 22-year-old Swearingen is going to try to put the excitement of the recent PBR World Finals out of his mind for the time being and get down to business in the inaugural stop on the team tour.

“Right now we’re entering the PBR team series and my goal is to help this team win a world title,” Swearingen said from his home in Big Sulphur, Texas. “This is going to revolutionize bull riding. These next couple years will be learning years.”

Teams will have seven protected riders on their active rosters – five starters and two alternates, which can be added and taken out of the lineup weekly. The eight teams will designate their final seven-man protected roster on July 18.

As for the riding itself, Swearingen and those cowboys on seven other teams, will call upon the riding skills that took them to the top of the world standings. His Cowboys will take on Joao Ricardo Vieira’s Texas Rattlers on Friday.

There are four “games” each night. Each of the eight teams select five riders to match up against five bulls assigned to their team. The team with the highest aggregate score will be the winner.

A bonus round will follow with each team selecting one rider. The results will be used as a tie-breaker in the overall team standings.

Swearingen and Vieira recently went head to head at the World Finals. Swearingen was bucked off in the first round but covered his next six rides to overtake Vieira and run away to the world title. The key was putting the first ride failure behind him and moving on.

“I’ve worked my whole life for it and I just had to keep working to get there,” Swearingen said. “I messed up, and that was on me. I knew those guys right behind me weren’t going to mess up. Those guys don’t mess up. It was just kind of a battle all the way to the end.”

Now he’s up for a new kind of battle.

“I feel good and I look forward to doing this team bull riding. It’s going to be really good. It’s going to help the sport of bull riding,” Swearingen said.

Swearingen said money won during the Team Series counts only towards the team finals. So cowboys will also be hitting other Unleash the Beast Tour events to get back to the finals.

Last season, Swearingen – who grew up in a rodeo family in Piffard, N.Y. – covered 26 of 60 rides and finished with $1.7 million to move to 17th on the all-time PBR money list. He has earned $2.21 million in his career.

