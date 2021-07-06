Wolves will have pre-draft workouts despite not having any draft picks

That could be the night when some major trades go down. Wolves fans on social media have been all a flutter about the possibility of acquiring Ben Simmons from the 76ers. Rosas can't speak publicly about specific players, but his guiding principle as president has been to position the Wolves to strike when an elite-level player becomes available through the trade market. Knowing the Wolves have a shoddy history of attracting big-name free agents, Rosas sees trades as the primary way to bring high-level talent to Minnesota, much like Houston did with James Harden when Rosas was on staff there.

So if any All-Star caliber players are available, you can expect the Wolves to make a few phone calls, at the very least. Simmons' situation has yet to reach the stage where anonymous sources are leaking to national media he wants out or the team is actively trying to trade him.

"Based on our stage of our team and the market that we're in, trade will always be the primary platform of team building for us," Rosas said. "It gives us creativity, it gives us the opportunity to acquire players to address needs in different shapes and forms."

The workouts will also be a chance for Rosas and his staff to connect in person with executives around the league as everyone prepares for the tectonic shifts that could happen around the league at the end of July and early August.

"This does create an environment here over the next three or four days where you can speak with teams, address some needs, address some targets," Rosas said. "Some of those conversations have already started from Chicago at the combine, so another data point to be together to talk through things, is very enticing, not only for us but for every other team that's going to be here."

