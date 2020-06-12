Wolves want to get to work but will they be allowed to?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gersson Rosas feels as though the Timberwolves have made "significant progress" in reshaping the organization, specifically the roster.

With the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley, Minnesota has a young, promising trio of high-end talent. Mix in players such as Josh Okogie, Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez, and Minnesota might have something here.

"Might" being the operative word.

"I love our group, I like the potential that they have," said Rosas, the Timberwolves president of basketball operations. "But to be fair, it's potential right now, and they're young players and it's a young team."

Not even necessarily a good team.

The franchise has talked about the "momentum" it was generating after the 2019-20 all-star break, but Minnesota won just three of its final 13 games. To be fair, Towns missed 12 of those; you have to think the all-star center would have made a difference. Still, there is still little evidence as to how all of the pieces the Wolves have assembled will fit alongside one another. The roster looks good, but will it work?

The Timberwolves haven't so much generated momentum as they have hope.