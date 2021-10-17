Wolves want defense, utilizing Towns, on a different level this season

As he was about to enter the offseason last May, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said one of the biggest things he had to figure out over the summer was how best to utilize Karl-Anthony Towns in pick and roll coverage.

Before making those stylistic changes, Finch had to see what the roster was going to look like around Towns before landing on how the Wolves were going to operate, and how they would improve on their 28th rated defense from a season ago.

Former President Gersson Rosas didn't do too much to bulk up the power forward position but he did bring in Patrick Beverley, who has long been one of the best defensive players in the NBA. The Wolves also re-signed Jarred Vanderbilt to add to Josh Okogie and Jaden McDaniels. Those four are likely the best individual defenders the Wolves have.

But the defense often starts up top when another team runs a pick and roll, and often they like to get Towns involved in that action. This season, look for Towns to play in drop coverage less and contend more on screens, or play "at the level," and the Wolves will rely on their athleticism and ability to rotate to compensate what ground Towns may be ceding near the rim.

But as Finch has said, regardless of what kind of coverages the Wolves play, knowing them well and playing on a string can make almost anything work.