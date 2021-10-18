Wolves settled on starting 4, not 5

Ideally, Chris Finch would have settled on his fifth starter long ago. His preference would be to have such a role already well-defined, part of a set rotation. You can't always get what you want.

The Timberwolves are set to start their season, at Target Center, Wednesday night against Houston. Just who will start alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels isn't yet clear. It could be Josh Okogie, who is back from an ankle injury. Or Jarred Vanderbilt, or even Taurean Prince. At this point, Finch appears ready to allow the match up to determine his best starting five.

"Obviously you want to have as much well-defined roles as possible," the Wolves coach said. "But if we don't have a traditional starting five, and if we go matchup-to-matchup, that's just how we're gonna do it. It's up to the guys to be professional and ready. They're still gonna play. It may just change somewhat how they play. And then they're gonna have every opportunity earn their way into a bigger role."

Finch doesn't appear to have a set five he wants to go to down the stretch of close games. Again, matchup-to-matchup could be the determining factor.