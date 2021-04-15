Wolves' sale has many team may move

That leads to another question: Could the NBA actually enforce such a high move price?

Ham said it was doubtful they could for as much money as Taylor is suggesting.

"If I were in the A-Rod group and I wanted to move it and the NBA did sort of have a transfer fee that's more than the team is worth, I would say it oversteps the league's authority and it's arbitrary and unreasonable," Ham said.

Even if the transfer fee was for a lower amount, the question could still be how high is too high?

The NBA might set an unreasonably high transfer price so theoretically it could say it isn't preventing the move, but makes it practically impossible.

Even though the NBA is a private association and not subject to due process, Ham said, it still is bound by "fundamental fairness," or in other words, "They can't make things up as they go as it affects people's rights."

A legal battle might ensue in such a situation. But there's another angle to this, Ham said.

"If they did buy it because they wanted to move, I think they would've felt that out before taking on maybe a recalcitrant NBA and a lawsuit and all the rest," Ham said.