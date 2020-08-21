Wolves' pick has value but no obvious choice

“We’ve got a great young core, one of the youngest if not the youngest in the NBA,” Rosas said. “We have a lot of upside, but we need to continue to add high-level talent to this team.”

If the Wolves decide the best course is to keep the pick and select the best player, that’s what they’ll do -- select who they think is the best player. That seems obvious, but some teams might pass on a better talent in order to draft for a positional need. That’s not Rosas’ philosophy.

“It’s not something where you pick a guy, you plug a hole and you move forward,” Rosas said.

That’s notable because two of the potential top prospects, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, are a point guard and center, respectively. The Wolves’ franchise cornerstones are D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, a point guard and a center.

But that won’t scare Rosas away from taking someone who plays a similar position to others on the team. Before the draft, Rosas was asked specifically about drafting a point guard, and he said having two point guards during his tenure in Houston, James Harden and Chris Paul, worked just fine. He also said Towns’ versatility on the offensive end allows the Wolves deploy different personnel.