Wolves, Lynx make Election Day a holiday

Wolves, Lynx make Election Day a holiday

mt

The Timberwolves and Lynx have made Nov. 3, Election Day, an official work holiday and will be granting all their employees the day off so they can vote.

“Election Day, November 3, is now an official company holiday at the Timberwolves and Lynx,” Wolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in an announcement. “All employees will have the entire day off to be engaged citizens and ensure their voices will be heard.”

It’s one of multiple steps the teams have taken in response to the death of George Floyd.

Target Center paid tribute to Floyd with a digital billboard while the teams announced it was partnering with The Minneapolis Foundation to “address systemic inequalities and translate community anger into actions,” according to a release.

The Wolves and Lynx are empowering their own employees by making sure they have time to exercise their right to vote.

The partnership with the Minneapolis Foundation will include Wolves coach Ryan Saunders and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve serving on one of two advisory committees with oversight on directing funds to Fund for Safe Communities, which seeks to prevent violence, reform the criminal justice system and address systemic inequality.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Debra McDermott
Bismarck Obituaries

Debra McDermott

Debra Ann McDermott, 58, Bismarck, passed away with her loving family by her side on May 31, 2020. A memorial service will be planned for July.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News