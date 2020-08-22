Wolves hope to find gem

From Rosas’ point of view, this pick is another step in the Wolves’ distancing themselves from the Tom Thibodeau era. Since taking the job, Rosas has been political in public comments about the situation he inherited when he took the job. He was more direct recently.

Rosas was asked if he felt he had enough room to be patient with a top pick that may take years to blossom or else risk the unhappiness of Russell and Towns. Rosas said the Wolves had no choice but to be, given the situation they’ve been in the past few seasons.

“For this organization, patience is probably more important than anything because as the Jimmy Butler-Tom Thibodeau experiment showed, the benefit of being all in and getting in the playoffs one year set this organization back,” Rosas said. “I understand the concern with guys going into free agency, but there’s also the unknowns, positive unknowns that it’s not like we’re going to try and tank or lose over the next three or four years. We’re trying to win.”

It’s a matter of just when that will happen.

Keep or trade?

If history is a predictor, the Timberwolves will end up hanging on to the No. 1 pick they won in Thursday’s draft lottery.