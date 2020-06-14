Wolves enter another long wait

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

With their season over prematurely, the Timberwolves are left with this reality: a lot of time to consider how they want to move forward with a dramatically remade roster -- but not a lot of opportunities to figure out how all their pieces fit together.

President Gersson Rosas and his staff will have to do their best at piecing together evaluations of what they have based on the 14 games the Wolves played after the trade deadline, only one of which included Karl-Anthony Towns and new arrival D’Angelo Russell active at the same time.

When Rosas revamped the roster ahead of February’s trade deadline -- only Towns and Josh Okogie remain from the team he inherited -- and the league shut down March 11 at the onset of the pandemic, the Wolves weren’t in playoff contention. So not being among the 22 teams that will travel to Orlando in July to resume the season doesn’t hurt the Wolves from that perspective.

Rosas and the Wolves, however, were looking forward to seeing how their new players meshed together. That was the value in the 18 remaining games for the Wolves -- and that’s what they’ll have to live without now that their season is over and they set about answering this question: How much tinkering is there left to do?