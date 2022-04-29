Wolves blow it again

Minnesota blew another big lead as Memphis closed out a first-round playoff series win over the Timberwolves on Friday night, 114-106.

Minnesota led 84-74 after three quarters, but lost for the third time when leading by double figures in the fourth quarter, an NBA playoff record.

Memphis, the No. 2 seed in the West, hosts Golden State on Sunday in the conference semifinals. Minnesota’s season is over.

Anthony Edwards scored 20 first-half points as Minnesota led 52-49 at the break.

Minnesota led by 13 midway through the quarter. Patrick Beverely’s corner three-pointer made it 66-63 Minnesota with seven minutes left.

Memphis surged back.

Five straight points by Ja Morant and a driving layup by Kyle Anderson sliced the lead to 69-65 and forced a timeout by the Timberwolves. Out of the timeout, Dillon Brooks buried a three-pointer to close within 69-68.

Beverley made another corner three-pointer to make the lead 73-69. Five points in row, including a two-handed slam by Jaden McDaniels, stretched the lead back to 79-72 late in the third quarter. Edwards’ putback capped a 10-0 Minnesota run to lead 84-72 late in the third quarter.

Jaren Jackson and Minnesota native Tyus Jones stroked three-pointers to cut the Timberwolves’ lead to 84-80 early in the fourth quarter.

Minnesota had struggled to hold onto big leads in the series, squandering a 25-point lead in Game 3 and 13-point in Game 4.

Brooks fouled out with six minutes left for the Grizzlies. He left the game with a team-high 23 points.

Memphis was able to overcome it.

Desmond Bane scored on a layup to give Memphis the lead at 101-100, its first lead since 39-38.

Up 103-102 after a three-pointer by McDaniels, Jones again delivered. With the shot clock winding down, Jones made an open three from the top of the key to give Memphis a 106-102 lead.

Bane finished with 23 points for the Grizzlies.

Edwards topped Minnesota with 28 points, but only eight came after halftime. McDaniels’ 24 points were a career high. Towns finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

