With changes to playoffs, Vikings' chances now better

Here's the gumption behind this power guesstimate:

-- The Giants, Panthers and Redskins were a combined 12-36-1 last season. And now they have new coaching staffs stuck at the starting line for who knows how long because of COVID-19. They're out.

We're down to 13 teams for seven playoff spots.

-- The Lions have been going backward ever since Caldwell somehow lost his job while taking them forward. The Bears now have two quarterbacks, which means they still don't have a quarterback. And the Cardinals still need another year even after using Texans GM Bill O'Brien to pilfer DeAndre Hopkins from Texans coach Bill O'Brien. That's three more teams out.

We're down to 10 teams for seven playoff spots. Let's shift to the top of the heap.

-- The reigning NFC champion 49ers, Packers and the Saints each went 13-3 a year ago. The 49ers scored this year's 13th overall draft pick for an expendable DeForest Buckner. The Saints added Emmanuel Sanders alongside Michael Thomas. And don't be surprised if the Packers turn a free-agency bunt single into much more if Devin Funchess stays healthy.

With those three in, that leaves seven teams for four playoff spots.