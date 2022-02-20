Winter storm to mark start of workweek; Bismarck-Mandan could see 4-8 inches of snow

Another winter storm hitting North Dakota promises to snarl the Monday morning commute.

The blast could drop up to 10 inches of snow in parts of southern North Dakota by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Bismarck-Mandan is in an area where 4-8 inches is expected. The bulk of the snow was expected Sunday night and Monday morning.

The system was moving eastward from the Pacific Northwest and over the Rockies.

"A swath of plowable snow is expected from Wyoming and Colorado through northern Nebraska and the Dakotas to Minnesota, Wisconsin and northern Michigan," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for nearly all of southern North Dakota. A blizzard warning was posted for the northeast. Conditions were deteriorating Sunday afternoon, with no travel advised in the Grand Forks region.

Winds in southern North Dakota were forecast to gust up to 35 mph.

"Blowing snow is likely to cause significantly reduced visibilities," the weather service said.

The weather also will turn colder this week, with a drop in the jet stream allowing cold air to flood into the Northern Plains, according to AccuWeather.

Bismarck saw a high temperature on Saturday of 52 degrees -- 23 degrees above normal. But Monday's high is forecast to be only around minus 5, with wind chills around 30 below. The colder pattern is expected to linger through the workweek, with overnight lows around 20 below.

