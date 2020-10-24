Wings sweep Bobcats

The Aberdeen Wings completed a weekend home-and-home sweep of the Bismarck Bobcats on Saturday night.

For the second consecutive night, the Wings fired a lot of shots on net and put several pucks in the net, posting a 5-1 victory at the VFW Sports Center.

Aberdeen scored a goal in each of the first two periods and broke the game open with three in the third, outshooting Bismarck 36-16.

The NAHL Central Division leaders remained unbeaten at 6-0-0. The Bobcats (1-5-0) lost for the fourth consecutive time -- all to the Wings.

Five different players notched goals for the Wings.

Ben Badalamenti got Aberdeen on the board at 11:24 of the first and Kevin MacKay made it 2-0 at 6:22 of the second.

Liam Fraser and Caiden Gault scored 49 seconds apart in the third to make it a four-goal lead.

Lars Rodne, who had two goals in the Bobcats’ 8-3 loss in Aberdeen on Friday night, got Bismarck on the board at 15:30 of the third.

Jordan Randall, who had a hat trick the previous night, added an insurance goal for the Wings at 15:46 of the third.

Jake Sibell stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced to get the win for Aberdeen.