Wilson rallies Seahawks past Vikings

It’s a decision by Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer that certainly will be questioned. A field goal would have given Minnesota a 29-21 lead and forced Seattle to score a touchdown and get a 2-point conversion.

Instead, the Vikings (1-4) were tagged with another crushing loss in a challenging start to the season.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks head into their bye week riding the best start in franchise history. Not even the 2013 team that went on to win the only Super Bowl title for the franchise started 5-0.

It didn’t seem another Wilson comeback was in the making with Minnesota leading 13-0 at halftime. But Seattle suddenly ignited in the third quarter, with a 21-point barrage that took less than 2 minutes. Wilson hit Will Dissly and Metcalf on TD passes sandwiched around a fumble by Cousins. After Cousins' pass was intercepted by K.J. Wright, Chris Carson rumbled 29 yards and Seattle had a 21-13 lead.

It took just eight combined plays and suddenly a 13-point deficit was an eight-point lead.

But Cousins didn’t fold. Mattison proved to be a more than capable replacement for Cook, and Cousins got hot. He was 6 of 8 for 64 yards and a 3-yard TD pass to Theilen on Minnesota’s next drive cutting the deficit to 21-19.