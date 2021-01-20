Williston woman faces up to life in prison in baby death

WILLISTON -- A 20-year-old Williston woman accused of killing her infant son in a hotel room faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Hannah McMillin on Tuesday entered an Alford plea to a murder charge. That means she doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. The court treats it the same as a guilty plea.
McMillin was arrested in April 2019 after police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton for a report of a 1-month-old baby who wasn't breathing. The boy was found unresponsive under a pile of pillows and pronounced dead hours later.
McMillin and her husband, Tank, initially were charged with child abuse. The charge against her was upgraded to murder several months later.
Prosecutor Nathan Madden on Tuesday said McMillin squeezed the infant when the child started crying and then held a pillow over the baby's face.
"The defendant did not want the baby to wake her husband up," Madden said.
Johnson ordered a presentence investigation and did not immediately set a date for sentencing.
Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in October and was sentenced to serve 3 ½ years in prison.