 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Williston woman faces up to life in prison in baby death
top story

Williston woman faces up to life in prison in baby death

McMillin.jpg

Hannah McMillin, of Williston, faces up to life in prison in the 2019 death of her baby boy.

 JAMIE KELLY, WILLISTON HERALD

WILLISTON -- A 20-year-old Williston woman accused of killing her infant son in a hotel room faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Hannah McMillin on Tuesday entered an Alford plea to a murder charge. That means she doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a conviction. The court treats it the same as a guilty plea.

McMillin was arrested in April 2019 after police were called to the Four Points by Sheraton for a report of a 1-month-old baby who wasn't breathing. The boy was found unresponsive under a pile of pillows and pronounced dead hours later.

McMillin and her husband, Tank, initially were charged with child abuse. The charge against her was upgraded to murder several months later.

Prosecutor Nathan Madden on Tuesday said McMillin squeezed the infant when the child started crying and then held a pillow over the baby's face.

"The defendant did not want the baby to wake her husband up," Madden said.

The Williston Herald reported that Hannah McMillin did not reach a plea agreement with prosecutors, meaning she could face the maximum sentence.
 
"She understands there is enough evidence for the state to prove her guilt should she go to trial," defense attorney Kevin McCabe told Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson on Tuesday.

Johnson ordered a presentence investigation and did not immediately set a date for sentencing.

Tank McMillin pleaded guilty to felony child abuse in October and was sentenced to serve 3 ½ years in prison.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News