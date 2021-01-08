Wild's top scorer Fiala knows to stay disciplined as opponents target him

And while Fiala still managed to break free, tallying three goals and an assist before the Wild was eliminated from the best-of-five in four games, Vancouver did restrict him — drawing 10 minutes' worth of penalties against him. Four were for roughing, and Fiala went to the box twice in the third period of Game 3.

During the series, Fiala apologized to the team, and he believes he can improve his discipline by focusing on the group.

"I just have to think team first and put my ego behind," said Fiala, who had 23 goals and a team-high 54 points last season. "I think then it's going to be much easier, and my teammates are going to help me, for sure."

Showing more restraint to not get baited into taking unnecessary penalties can help keep Fiala on the ice, but the Wild also doesn't want the 24-year-old to turn off the spark that fuels his offensive style.

"He knows that guys are going to get him off his game," said Marcus Foligno, the Wild's resident agitator. "That's something, as a guy that has to shut down top guys, that's what you have to do. And it's tough. Some guys don't like to be talked down to or hit after the whistle, things like that. He's going to be a guy that's targeted, but he has to play with emotion, too.