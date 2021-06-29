Wild's Kaprizov named NHL's top rookie

Kirill Kaprizov played like the NHL's best rookie all season long, and now he has the hardware to prove it.
The Wild newcomer won the Calder Memorial Trophy on Tuesday, getting crowned the league's top first-year player during a televised NHL Awards show.
"I really enjoyed everything, from my play on ice to the team game," Kaprizov said through a translator on the TV broadcast. "Everything this season kind of came together, and it was truly special."
Kaprizov is the first Calder recipient in Wild history, accruing a whopping 99 of 100 first-place votes.
This is the highest percentage of first-place votes in Calder balloting since 1992-93, when Winnipeg's Teemu Selanne was the top pick on all 50 ballots. Kaprizov was also named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team.
Dallas forward Jason Robertson finished second for the Calder Trophy and Carolina goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic rounded out the top three. Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen tied for 15th in award voting, which is done by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Although he was drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Kaprizov didn't sign an entry-level contract with the Wild until last summer – a lag in which he turned into the organization's most prized prospect while competing in his native Russia.
His pre-NHL accolades included a gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics and two KHL championships; twice Kaprizov led the league in goals.
And once he made his NHL debut with the Wild, Kaprizov didn't slow down.
Instead, he continued to dazzle to help the Wild make the playoffs in a transition year.
Not only did his 27 goals lead the Wild and all NHL rookies, but they ranked eighth overall in the league. Kaprizov's 51 points in 55 games were also tops on the Wild and among first-year players, along with his eight power play goals and 157 shots. His 24 assists were second.
Kaprizov also rewrote the Wild record book, claiming multiple categories including goals, assists and points. The 24-year-old left winger went on a six-game point streak, a four-game multi-point game streak and a five-game goal streak – all franchise firsts for a rookie. He's also just the third player in NHL history to score in overtime in his debut, a memorable three-point effort Jan.14 at Los Angeles that set the tone for Kaprizov's dynamic season.
Aside from acknowledging his family and friends for their support, Kaprizov thanked the Wild after receiving the award.
"Without them, none of this would be possible," Kaprizov said. "From all of my teammates to all of the coaching staff to the organization to the administrative team, everyone has helped me tremendously both on and off the ice."
Nabbing the Calder Trophy repositioned the spotlight over Kaprizov's strong first impression, but he was never going to slip off the radar this summer.
Kaprizov is up for a new contract and re-signing him is a priority for the Wild in the offseason; same with the team's other offensive leaders in Kevin Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek.
Unlike Fiala and Eriksson Ek, who are restricted free agents with arbitration rights, Kaprizov has the unique distinction of not meeting restricted free agency or unrestricted free agency requirements. He's only allowed to negotiate and sign with the Wild, is ineligible for an offer sheet from another team and doesn't have arbitration rights. The longest the Wild could sign him for is for eight years.
"I enjoyed everything about the game," Kaprizov said. "I enjoyed the atmosphere in the locker room. I enjoyed playing on the ice with my teammates. I enjoyed the playoff atmosphere and the rinks we played in. The organization was amazing."
MCDAVID UNANIMOUS MVP
(AP) -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid ran away in the voting to win his second Hart Trophy as NHL MVP on Tuesday, much like he blew away the competition while leading the league in points.
McDavid became just the second unanimous Hart selection — joining Wayne Gretzky in 1982 — in receiving all 100 first-place votes from members of the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association.
The NHL presented its awards remotely for a second consecutive season because of the coronavirus pandemic. In previous years, the awards ceremony was held in Las Vegas with an audience and players present.
McDavid doubled up on honors by also winning his third Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player, which is voted on by NHL players.
The 24-year-old McDavid, who also won MVP honors in 2017, had already won his third Art Ross Trophy in six seasons for leading the NHL with 105 points (33 goals, 72 assists) in 56 games. The next closest player to McDavid in the points standings was teammate Leon Draisaitl with 84, with Boston’s Brad Marchand a distant third with 69.
Toronto’s Auston Matthews finished second in the voting followed by Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.
Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury beat out Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Colorado’s Philipp Grubauer to win his first Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s goalie of the year. The Golden Knights tandem of Fleury and Robin Lehner already won the William M. Jennings Trophy, for combining to allow an NHL-low 124 goals this season.
The 36-year-old Fleury finished third in the NHL with 26 wins, a 1.98 goals-against, .928 save percentage and six shutouts in 36 games. He also closed the season with a nine-game winning streak, while moving into third place on the NHL career list with 492 wins.
New York Rangers' Adam Fox won the Jack Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defenseman, beating out Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman and Colorado’s Cale Makar. The 23-year-old Fox led NHL defensemen with 42 assists and second with 47 points.
He also ranked seventh among skaters in ice-time. Fox became the second player to win the Norris in his second season, joining Bobby Orr winning in 1968.
Hedman, who won the honor in 2018, was a finalist for a fifth consecutive year, matching the longest streak since fellow Swede Nicklas Lidstrom enjoyed a six-year run from 1998 to 2003.
The Oilers players have now won the Hart in three of the past five years, with Draisaitl winning it last year.
McDavid was informed of winning the both awards by Draisailt.
“To have your fellow peers recognize you, it means a lot. Just feel so humbled and grateful to have won this award a few times,” McDavid said, before personally thanking Draisaitl for personally helping contribute to his point production.
The NHL previously announced other winners, with Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour winning the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year, and New York Islanders Lou Lamoriello winning the Jim Gregory general manager of the year award.
Florida’s Aleksander Barkov won the Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward, and Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.
Philadelphia’s Oskar Lindblom, a cancer survivor, was this year’s recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, presented to a player who exemplifies perseverance and dedication to hockey.
The Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award was presented to Boston’s Patrice Bergeron. Matthews won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for leading the NHL with 41 goals.