Wild's Kaprizov named NHL's top rookie

His pre-NHL accolades included a gold medal from the 2018 Winter Olympics and two KHL championships; twice Kaprizov led the league in goals.

And once he made his NHL debut with the Wild, Kaprizov didn't slow down.

Instead, he continued to dazzle to help the Wild make the playoffs in a transition year.

Not only did his 27 goals lead the Wild and all NHL rookies, but they ranked eighth overall in the league. Kaprizov's 51 points in 55 games were also tops on the Wild and among first-year players, along with his eight power play goals and 157 shots. His 24 assists were second.

Kaprizov also rewrote the Wild record book, claiming multiple categories including goals, assists and points. The 24-year-old left winger went on a six-game point streak, a four-game multi-point game streak and a five-game goal streak – all franchise firsts for a rookie. He's also just the third player in NHL history to score in overtime in his debut, a memorable three-point effort Jan.14 at Los Angeles that set the tone for Kaprizov's dynamic season.

Aside from acknowledging his family and friends for their support, Kaprizov thanked the Wild after receiving the award.