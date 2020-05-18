Wild's Dumba hanging with it

Last season was cut short for Matt Dumba.

Before the halfway point, the Wild defenseman was sidelined because of a torn pectoral muscle that took months to heal.

Despite returning for 2019-20 and sticking in the lineup, he could end up with the same fate.

"It is weird, man," Dumba said. "Two seasons, never thought things like that would happen in either of them, and here we are just sitting here still. I guess we'll see how it pans out. [I] hope we can finish this."

The coronavirus pandemic halted the NHL more than nine weeks ago, and Dumba is spending the hiatus in Calgary.

Restrictions there are beginning to lift, he said, and he hopes developments keep trending in the right direction. But Dumba has no date in mind to come back to Minnesota at this point, and he also hasn't heard when he should try to return.

"I'm sure it'll have its challenges," Dumba said about crossing the border. "I think as this progresses and just continues to evolve, I guess we'll learn more. I don't really know too much right now, but I assume I can just quarantine at my own apartment."

What's been most challenging for Dumba is not knowing if the season will restart.