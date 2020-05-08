Wild's Dubnyk reflects on tumultuous season

Devan Dubnyk was chatting with his wife Jenn the other day, trying to come to grips with how unfathomable the 2019-20 season has been.

You couldn't write a stranger script for the Dubnyks over the past six months.

It started with the veteran Minnesota Wild goaltender playing some of the worst hockey of his career, continued with Jenn battling serious health issues that kept him from joining the team on several road trips, and ended with a global pandemic stopping NHL play just over a month before the completion of the regular season.

"That pretty much sums up how ridiculous this season has been," Dubnyk said on Wednesday during a conference call with reporters.

No doubt the most impactful moment for Dubnyk was watching his wife battle through her medical issues.

Never mind that he was struggling through one of the worst seasons of his career. That paled in comparison to the struggles he and his family were dealing with at home.

All of it -- from the sleepless nights in hospitals to missing various road trips to making sure things were OK at home -- has made Dubnyk appreciate being home with his family during the COVID-19 crisis.