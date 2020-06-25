Wild's Dubnyk hopeful of NHL restart July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Devan Dubnyk strapped on goalie equipment Wednesday for the first time in more than three months, getting on the ice at Tria Rink in St. Paul to participate in the Wild’s first voluntary workouts since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the NHL on March 12.

“It was nice to get back out there and see some pucks and get in front of a couple,” Dubnyk said.

The session was another sign the league is preparing to restart, but the NHL and its players are still figuring out what a relaunched season would look like.

And those talks will need to wrap up sooner than later if teams are to open training camps on July 10 like the NHL hopes.

“That’s still the goal,” Dubnyk said Thursday during a video conference call. “If that’s the date, then there’s certainly going to need to be something to vote on in the shorter period of time because that date’s creeping up on us pretty fast here.”

A month ago, the NHL announced its on-ice plan to finish the season: a 24-team tournament that culminates in the usual four-round, best-of-seven playoffs after 16 teams square off in a qualifying round. The top four teams from each conference are excluded, instead they are playing a round robin to determine seeding.