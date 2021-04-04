Wildfires rage amid record heat; Williston firefighters have close call

Firefighters on Easter continued battling wildfires in North Dakota, amid tinder-dry conditions and record heat.

Medora, which was evacuated for a time on Friday, was no longer in danger, but the state Forest Service reported Saturday afternoon that the fire started by a sagging power line on Friday was still only 50% contained. It had burned 3,000 acres, which is about 4 ½ square miles. Separately on Saturday, a fire to the north shut down the North Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

Bismarck on Saturday had a record high temperature for the date, at 83 degrees -- 1 degree warmer than the previous record set 100 years ago, according to the National Weather Service. Dickinson hit 77, breaking that city's April 3 record of 74 set in 1988.

The western half of North Dakota remained under a red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions Sunday. High temperatures were expected to again be in the 70s and 80s, with low humidity and wind gusting to 35 mph, according to the weather service. The forecast calls for a chance of precipitation in various parts of the state Monday through Wednesday.