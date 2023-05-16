Smoke from wildfires in western Canada is entering North Dakota, the National Weather Service reported Tuesday.

Dozens of fires this month have scorched about 1 million acres in the Canadian province of Alberta. Fires also have broken out in the provinces of British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Smoke has traveled as far north as the Arctic Circle and as far east as the East Coast of the U.S., according to AccuWeather.

Forecasters expected the hazy skies over North Dakota to continue through at least Wednesday, with some smoke possibly reaching the surface at times as a cold front moves in. That could lead to breathing problems for people who are more susceptible to smoke, such as young children, the elderly, and people with lung and heart issues. The Bismarck-Mandan area was on the western edge of the track the smoke was expected to take.

Information on wildfires and air quality is on the state Department of Environmental Quality website, at bit.ly/3OhrD7E. Bismarck's air quality on Tuesday afternoon was rated in the "good" category, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency's map of fire and smoke conditions, at https://fire.airnow.gov/.

The smoke in the air could lead to some colorful sunsets and sunrises, according to the weather service.