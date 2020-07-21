Wild wait and wonder about Rogers Place

Evason said the team is trying to figure out whether to hold meetings at the hotel or during meals. He does expect, however, to have access to the locker room two to three hours before game time. But if that doesn't happen, the team could do its video prep at the hotel and then walk over to the arena.

"We're going to have to adjust," Evason said.

That also applies to the ice conditions, which might not be as crisp for the third game of the day as for Game 1.

"If you're the late game, you're going to want to keep things simple late in periods, things like that," winger Marcus Foligno said. "But that's up to us. We'll see when we get there."

Back to work

The Wild's power play went 6-for-37 under Evason in the regular season. The team isn't making any systems changes in its return, but Evason said he wants to see the intensity level increase during Tuesday's special-teams session.