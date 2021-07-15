Wild transformation hits high gear with Parise, Suter buyouts

Zucker was the first to go, a deal that fetched the Wild a package that included prospect Calen Addison, who might become a full-timer on the Wild blue line next season after Suter's departure, and a first-round pick in next week's draft.

Up next was Eric Staal, who left via trade like Zucker. The Wild also didn't bring back then-captain Mikko Koivu and shipped out goalie Devan Dubnyk. The team moved on from youngsters Ryan Donato and Luke Kunin along the way, too.

Add in the exits earlier this week by Parise and Suter, who had the final four seasons of their 13-year, $98 million contracts bought out, and the Wild have been completely reimagined under Guerin's direction – a transformation that may not be unusual when a new leader takes over but a dramatic makeover nonetheless.

"I know that there was great affection for a lot of the players that we've parted ways with the last couple of years – for good reason," Guerin said. "There's been some good years here, but times change. Players get older. New players come in. So, we have to keep changing. We have to keep evolving. This is part of it. It's not a fun part, but it's part of it."

While dissolving the nucleus of the Wild, Guerin also assembled the replacement version.