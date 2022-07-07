Wild take two young wingers in first round

MONTREAL — With an eye toward the future, the Wild bolstered their prospect pool on Thursday night at Centre Bell in Montreal.

It started when the Wild selected Swedish winger Liam Ohgren with the No. 19 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, then continued about 30 minutes later when they selected Russian winger Danila Yurov with the No. 24 pick.

Looking at the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ohgren, he scored 33 goals and tallied 25 assists across 30 games this past season with the Djurgardens junior team in Sweden. He pointed to his shot as his biggest strength, emphasizing that he can score from anywhere on the ice.

Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ohgren was a first-round pick. His father Andreas is a trainer in Sweden and has worked with NHL players Gabriel Landeskog, Nicklas Backstrom, Patric Hornqvist and Jesper Bratt, among others.

“It’s been really good for me, as well,” Ohgren said. “Just inspiration for me to train with them and to see what they are doing to get better every day.”

As of right now, Ohgren’s plan is to attend development camp next week in Minnesota. Then he will head back to his native Sweden to continue his development.

As for the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Yurov, he scored 13 goals and tallied 23 assists across 23 games this past season with the Magnitogorsk junior team in Russia. He also played 21 games in the KHL with Magnitogorsk and expects to contribute in that league once again next season.

Long before the Wild selected, the Montreal Canadiens started the night with a surprise by passing on Canadian center Shane Wright and instead selected Slovakian winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick. The surprises continued when the New Jersey Devils also passed on Wright and selected Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec with the No. 2 pick.

Gophers commit Logan Cooley went to the Arizona Coyotes with the No. 3 pick before Wright’s slide finally ended when the Seattle Kraken selected him with the No. 4 pick.

Wild re-sign Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is staying with the Wild. Maybe for the rest of his legendary career.

Minutes before the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal began, the Wild announced that they have signed Fleury to a 2-year, $7 million contract. That will keep the future Hall of Fame goaltender in the Twin Cities through the 2023-24 season.

This has been a top priority for Wild general manager Bill Guerin since the end of last season.

After the Wild fell to the St. Louis Blues in the first round this past spring, Guerin made it very clear that he had every intention on trying to re-sign Fleury this offseason. That’s exactly what he’s managed to do.

Now with Fleury under contract, and Cam Talbot also still on the roster, the Wild boast arguably the best goaltender tandem in the league.

This move has likely been in the works since the Wild acquired Fleury from the Chicago Blackhawks at the trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Not long after the Wild pulled off the blockbuster deal, Guerin started to drop hints that he’d like Fleury to stick around.

In a total of 11 games with the Wild to close out the regular season, Fleury had a 9-2-0 record, a 2.74 goals against average, and a .910 save percentage. He then went 2-3-0 in the playoffs with a 3.04 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.

As he enters the twilight of his career, it’s clear Fleury wants to win another Stanley Cup. He won in 2009 as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, then helped them go back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. He has made the playoffs in 16 consecutive seasons, the most in NHL history by a goaltender.

In the aftermath of Fleury’s new deal, the Wild have roughly $1.4 million in cap space to work with heading into free agency. While they likely need to add a couple of players up front next week, they feel like they are set between the pipes.