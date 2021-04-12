Wild stand pat at trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline expired Monday without the Wild making a move, and that was the plan all along.

Tucked into a comfortable playoff position with a month to go in the regular season, the Wild will make its push by preserving a lineup that's been backed by elite goaltending, depth scoring and experienced defending in a transitional year for the franchise.

"We feel we can beat anybody," General Manager Bill Guerin said, "and we know anybody can beat us. It's just the way the league is set up, and it's good. If we just get into the playoffs, we can size up our opponent and go round by round.

"I'm confident."

The Wild also didn't have a ton of monetary flexibility, a reality many teams are facing with a flat salary cap.

Coming off another early postseason exit and after the roster was overhauled by the exodus of longtime players, the Wild could have been hobbled by growing pains this season.

Instead, the replacements have synced with the returnees to become one of the most competitive teams in the West Division at 24-13-3 while ranking third with 51 points.