Wild sharing close quarters with opponents

"I don't think you're going to get in an argument with anyone about a game in the hotel by any means. But that's just the way it's going to be right now. It'll be different for sure."

Final tune-up

The Wild practiced Friday afternoon in Edmonton and the team will get one more session in Saturday before taking on the Canucks on Sunday.

Coach Dean Evason said everybody's healthy and the Wild will use these last few workouts to focus on Vancouver. He's still planning on informing goalies Devan Dubnyk and Alex Stalock who the Game 1 starter will be Saturday.

"We aren't going to tell anybody before we speak to our goaltenders face to face and tell them how we go about our business," Evason said.

First-line focus

Greenway "got lost a little bit in the first period" of the Wild's 3-2 exhibition loss to Colorado on Wednesday, Evason said, with Greenway's minutes declining as power plays and penalty kills took over the action.

But Greenway got more involved as the game progressed, gaining reps with linemates Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala.