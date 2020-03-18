Wild's Guerin staying busy during NHL shut down

"Fine," Guerin said. "I was caught cheating twice. I still lost. I'm not very good at that game."

This is the new normal and could be for the foreseeable future after the federal government recommended Monday to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.

"I've never seen anything like this," Guerin said. "And I never thought it would get to this point."

But it has, and for that reason, the Wild GM is happy the NHL shut down last week.

"Personally, my first thought was, 'OK. This is the right thing to do,'" he said. "The harder part is going to be as it goes along and we get further and further into it. I've played it out in my mind wondering if we can save the regular season. Nobody knows what's going to happen."

Guerin is holding out hope that the NHL will continue the 2019-20 season at some point. That would give the Wild (35-27-7, 77 points) an opportunity to chase down the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. They were one point behind the Nashville Predators for that final spot last week when the NHL hit pause.

"Just trying to think positively about it right now," he said. "(The playoff race) was getting exciting, so I hope we get that chance to make a run."