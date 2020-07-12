Wild report to training camp with large roster

"I know who I am, and I think this is who I am _ what I was the last few months," Fiala said in March.

---

When the season stopped, the Wild had one of the most aggressive offenses in the NHL _ scoring a league-high 43 goals over the 12 games Evason was at the helm after replacing the fired Bruce Boudreau.

"We wanted to play faster, move the puck quicker and get our defensemen more involved," winger Zach Parise said.

Rediscovering that potency after a four-month break will be challenging, but team brass has been doing its homework _ not only circling back on the most recent line combinations but evaluating what worked throughout the season.

---

Carson Soucy has healed the upper-body injury that had him sidelined when the season paused, but the Wild's defense won't be returning at full strength.

Greg Pateryn will be out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, an opening that would enable Soucy to slide back into the top-six. He could fill out a third pairing next to Brad Hunt. Ryan Suter, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba remain in the top-four. But Soucy did shine when he was paired with Brodin earlier in the season.

---