Wild need their biggest comeback yet

All season long, this version of the Minnesota Wild has been defined by their resilience.

Whether it was a 2-1 comeback win over the Anaheim Ducks in the Oct. 15 season opener, a 6-5 comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets in the home opener a few days later, or any of the comeback wins after that, the Wild have shown time and time again that even when they’re down, they’re never, ever out.

In total, the Wild pulled off 25 comeback victories during the regular season. Now they need their biggest comeback yet.

Trailing 3-2 in their opening-round, best-of-7 playoff series, the Wild need to beat the Blues in St. Louis in Game 6 on Thursday night to stave off elimination. Luckily for them, they’ve been down this road before, which has helped them stay positive ahead of a must-win game.

“Everyone’s in the right mindset,” alternate captain Marcus Foligno said. “We’re a team that’s beat them twice. We know we can beat them. Just rely on that positive attitude and get to our game early. Then, come Game 6, I think we’ll be fine. We’re a desperate hockey team now. You’ll see our best.”

The most encouraging sign for coach Dean Evason came immediately after the Wild’s 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the frustration was palpable in the locker room postgame, it was reassuring for Evason that everyone was saying the right things.

How did he know exactly? He heard it with his own ears.

After chatting as a coaching staff following the game, Evason approached the threshold of the locker room ready to deliver some words of encouragement. The door was closed.

“It’s not airtight, so we can hear what’s going on,” the coach said. “We stood there for a bit, listened, heard exactly what they said, and we could’ve easily went in there and kept talking. But they said exactly what we would’ve said.”

Ultimately, the coaching staff decided not to address the group on Tuesday night. Not unlike many other times this season when Evason has left it to his players to figure things out for themselves.

“Our group has done that,” Evason said. “There’s a lot of times we don’t even go in between periods because we believe and trust that they’ve got it.”

More often than not they did. It’s a big reason the Wild finished with a franchise-record 113 points and earned home-ice advantage in their series with the Blues.

Asked about the vibe in the locker room after Game 5, Wild captain Jared Spurgeon made it clear that the group turned the page quickly. There was no time to sulk heading into Game 6.

“We have a positive group in there,” Spurgeon said. “There’s going to be a lot of energy and excitement for that game. It’s the playoffs. We’re always going to have energy. Just staying positive on the bench from the first shift on.”

To be clear, Evason planned to chat with group on Wednesday night when they arrive in St. Louis, and the Wild will go through their usual pregame routine on Thursday morning. But the message ahead of Game 6 has already been delivered by the players.

“We’re not a group that has pouted or whined about different things or complained about crap,” Evason said. “We move forward. That’s what our group’s going to do.”

That’s clearly the belief of everyone in the locker room. Especially star winger Kirill Kaprizov.

“It’s the time to stay confident,” Kaprizov said. “We’re going to be given a shot to bring the series back home (for Game 7 on Saturday night). I know we will do this. We just have to go out there, play our game, stay positive.”

With the amount of comeback wins the Wild have under the belt so far, it seems a little foolish to doubt them, right?

