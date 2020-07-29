Wild looking good

"You feel like after you have a couple times where you can't get over that hump, that first, second round, and then you have a couple first-round exits, and I think change is inevitable," Parise said. "So we went through a little transition where you had some guys that earned their way into being some very common household names with the Wild, they got traded.

"So that's just the progression of teams that are trying to put that puzzle together of building a contender. I don't want to say we missed our little window with that group, but that's kind of what it felt like."

Still optimistic

Even if the Wild is losing daylight, darkness hasn't set in yet. This season's unpredictable road is proof of that.

A bottom-feeder early on, the Wild clawed its way back up the standings and made enough strides to be lumped into this expanded, post-pause pool for the playoffs. And the unique circumstances of restarting after a four-month hiatus in a centralized bubble are the same for everyone.

That's a source of confidence for the Wild. So is how the group has evolved from last season's transformation, with younger players like Kevin Fiala, Joel Eriksson Ek and Carson Soucy becoming regular contributors. The boost Kirill Kaprizov can provide next season is also promising.