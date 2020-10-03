Wild looking for center

‘Accomplished group’

Still, there are impressive centers near the top of the draft, and that might encourage the Wild to move from No. 9. Guerin said he’d listen to ideas that would have the team trading up or down. The Wild’s draft board is set, but insight is still trickling in and there could be some last-minute tweaks.

“This is a really accomplished group early on in this draft with high-side potential,” Brackett said. “But there’s also a lot of depth throughout this draft, very strong players at every position. You see it even in the early grouping. Whether it be center, defenseman, goalie, you see it all -- even in the first 10 or so of this draft. So, there is strength throughout. With that, that creates opportunity.”

Not only does the Wild have a new voice at the helm in Brackett, but the setup is unique, too.

After the coronavirus pandemic caused the draft to be postponed from June 26 and 27 in Montreal, the NHL made its annual event remote.

Wild brass will be huddled at team headquarters in St. Paul. The war-room vibe could be helpful, since the staff can check video during the draft and have honest conversations.