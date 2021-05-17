Wild look to take 2-0 lead

"We knew the way he was making saves that if we were to score it was going to be something like that, a tipped shot that trickles in," said center Ryan Hartman, who had five shots stopped by Fleury in Game 1. "The hard shots and the shots off the wing weren't going in [Sunday]. We hope we can get some more of those opportunities next game. We just have to try to bury more of our chances."

Getting back on the iceEven in the afterglow of an overtime triumph, Wild players were mindful of the context — recognizing that there's more hockey to be played.

Their actions reinforced that, too. The players opted to practice Monday instead of staying off the ice.

"It's a long day if you don't do anything," winger Mats Zuccarello said. "Just to get out there, get your legs going, feel the puck a little bit and then get out of there. Gets the day going a little faster."

Still, the decision underscored the reality of the Wild's situation: The team is on a business trip.

"One game at a time," Evason said. "Our ultimate goal is the Stanley Cup and it's one at a time. We've done it all year. We did it yesterday. We did it today, and we're now ready for the drop of the puck tomorrow."

