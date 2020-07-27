Wild goalie job up for grabs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – Playoff hockey near the end of summer in a bubble is new for Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.

So is the uncertainty about whether he’ll be the team’s Game 1 starter on Sunday, a question that never popped up before in his Wild tenure.

“It’s different,” Dubnyk said Monday on a video conference call from the team’s hotel in Edmonton. “I’ve just tried to show up and be ready to go and concentrate on getting my game where it needs to be and just competing. We kind of knew that this was going to be the situation coming into camp, so I didn’t want to go home and lose any sleep over it.

“I just wanted to come in and compete as much as I could and be ready to play if called upon, and I think that’s the same for Al. So, we’ll see.”

Ever since he swooped in during the 2014-15 season to help resurrect the team after getting traded from Arizona, Dubnyk has been in the Wild’s crease come playoff time. But after backup Alex Stalock usurped the No. 1 job before the regular season paused in March, the team reconvened with the position up for grabs.

“It’s a constant evaluation of everybody,” coach Dean Evason said. “We are watching.”