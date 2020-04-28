Wild GM Guerin staying busy

Minnesota is reportedly being considered as a possible host.

“The decision ultimately will be made by medical people and people who are in governments at all different levels,” Bettman told Sportsnet. “So we’re not going to try and do anything that flies in the face of what we’re being told is appropriate.”

Still, as the brainstorming continues, it’s clear the NHL is working to salvage its season rather than cancel it at this point -- even if it seems unlikely fans will be in attendance at the start.

For now, NHL players and staff are advised to self-quarantine through Thursday. This has been the league’s recommendation during the pause, which began March 12 with the Wild one point out of a playoff spot with 13 regular-season games remaining.

“I don’t know what’s going to be the right [way],” Guerin said. “I do know this: if we do get back to playing, it’s going to be under safe conditions. And if we do, I’ll just be happy to be playing again.”

Draft talk

Another possibility making the rounds is the NHL hosting its draft before the season ends.