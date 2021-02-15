Wild faces challenge of making up lost time, and lost ground

From division-only games to masked-up coaches behind the bench, every NHL team is facing the changes that come with playing during the coronavirus pandemic.

But not everyone has had the same experience.

The Wild's season came to halt on Feb. 3 after a COVID-19 outbreak closed the team's facilities, postponed six games and ultimately sidelined more than half the roster. It was the sixth time the NHL had to shutter a team since approving a shortened schedule with a unique structure to compete during the ongoing health crisis.

As a result, the still shorthanded Wild is now at the crossroads of overcoming these circumstances or having the season capsized by them — a response that begins tonight at Los Angeles.

"We've gotta win the games," veteran winger Zach Parise said. "We're looking up at a lot of teams right now and when you're only playing inside your division, it can go both ways. You can make up ground or you can fall back pretty quickly.

"At the end of the day, we've just gotta win the games that we're playing, keep getting better within our own team and how we're playing, and go from there."

Before getting stalled, the Wild was competitive in the newly created West Division.