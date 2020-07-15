Wild excited to get Kaprizov signed

There are a few things Guerin and Co. will speak with Kaprizov about to help ease his transition. Perhaps the Wild will hire a translator, though Guerin said the Russian's English is "much better than he leads on."

"But we'll make sure that his transition to the United States is comfortable and he has plenty of help around," Guerin said. "We're going to make sure that he has a good adjustment."

Kaprizov isn't sure what to expect about living in Minnesota. He has largely just been focused on the hockey-aspect of his transition to this point. He doesn't think it will be "a huge difference" jumping from the KHL to the NHL.

"Obviously, this is the best league in the world, and I have always looked forward" to playing in the NHL, Kaprizov said. "But it's a game of hockey and it's just playing the game and enjoying it. I hope I am going to do really well."

The expectation is that he will do just that. Kaprizov is a five-time KHL all-star and Olympic hero. Guerin called the winger a "a guy with a high skill level" who is also willing to go into the hard areas to generate scoring chances. That's what makes him different, what makes him special.

How special? We'll have to wait until the start of next season to find out.

"I'm really not the type of a person who's really into how many goals I'm going to score or how many points," Kaprizov said. "I'm going to try to enjoy the game as much as I can, and while enjoying it, all the results are going to come by themselves, regardless. That's how I feel."

