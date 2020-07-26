Wild departs for Edmonton with full roster availability

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- The Wild had all 30 players it is taking to Edmonton on the ice Sunday morning at Tria Rink in St. Paul before the team left for the Western Conference hub city, an encouraging sight for coach Dean Evason.

“To have everybody available to us is awesome,” he said.

While the team will usher only 20 players into action each game when its qualifying matchup with Vancouver begins Aug. 2 at Rogers Place, the unusual nature of the NHL’s return could lead to more roster turnover.

“Clearly the circumstances could present itself where we could need more people,” Evason said Sunday during a video conference call. “Everybody has got to be available and ready, and hopefully we’ve done the right things to prepare everybody the same so if we need one, two, three, four guys to step in, then we’re expecting they will take that opportunity and embrace it and run with it.”

Evason isn’t expecting to have to make changes but already he’s had to juggle roles in practice and scrimmages.

Although center Joel Eriksson Ek was back with the team Sunday, he was absent Friday and for part of Thursday’s session. Defenseman Matt Dumba was also missing Thursday before returning Friday.