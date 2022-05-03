Wild claim rival Blues aren’t in their head, but recent struggles suggest otherwise

If the Wild sound like a group trying to convince themselves that the St. Louis Blues aren’t in their head, well, it’s because that’s exactly what’s happening right now.

It’s the only explanation for the Wild so casually moving on from Monday’s 4-0 loss at the Xcel Energy Center in the opener of the NHL playoff series.

Any chance the frustration from Game 1 would linger?

“Nope,” coach Dean Evason said.

What’s the confidence level heading into Game 2?

“It’s going to be a long series,” winger Marcus Foligno said. “We know how to play these guys.”

Really? The recent struggles would suggest otherwise.

Since the start of 2019-20 season, the Wild are an abysmal 2-8-5 in their past 15 games against the Blues. While that means the Wild have only beaten the Blues twice in that span, it looks even worse when considering the flip side of the equation. Since the start of 2019-20 season, the Blues are 13-1-1 in their past 15 meetings with the Wild.

It’s starting to look at lot like those Chicago Blackhawks teams from the mid-2010’s. Back then, no matter how good the Wild felt they were heading into the playoffs, they never found a way to get past the Blackhawks.

As for the Blues, as much as the Wild claimed last week that things would be different in the playoffs, everything in Game 1 went pretty much just the way it always has between these two teams. Why should anyone expect anything different moving forward?

“Our ability to forget and move forward (this season) has been absolutely fantastic,” Evason said after a sparsely attended optional skate on Tuesday morning. “It clearly has to be when the puck is dropped tomorrow night.”

Truthfully, if the Wild want to have any chance in the series, they absolutely have to respond in Game 2.

If they find a way to even it up at 1-1 before heading to St. Louis for the next two games, that would give them a reason to be confident. If they fall behind 0-2, though, it’s human nature that doubt might start to creep into the locker room.

In the meantime, the Wild deserve some credit for saying all the right things on the heels of yet another loss to the Blues. They don’t sound like a group that has given up on themselves

“There’s no lack of confidence,” captain Jared Spurgeon said. “When we’re playing 5 on 5, we did have a bunch of chances that weren’t going in for us. If we get our special teams playing better, it’s a different game. It’s the first game of a series that obviously didn’t go our way. The next game is tomorrow, (and) we have to rebound.”

Speaking of Spurgeon, he’s lucky to be available for Game 2. He got slapped on the wrist with a $5,000 fine Tuesday in lieu of a suspension for a vicious slash to Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich late in Game 1.

That moment of frustration from Spurgeon, while channeled in the wrong way, was a microcosm of what every player of the Wild was likely feeling as the final seconds ticked away in the Game 1 loss. They were frustrated, and they had every right to be.

Veteran goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury might have put it best. He’s mastered the art of moving on throughout his illustrious career.

“It’s not easy,” Fleury said. “As a team it’s, ‘What could we have done different to win this?’ Then tomorrow comes and it’s a new day. You learn from tonight and come back with a smile. Just keep working and get ready for next game.”

That appears to be what the Wild are doing. They truly believe they can beat the Blues if they play up to their potential, At least that’s what they’re telling themselves heading into the rest of the series.

“Yeah, they’ve had our number,” Foligno said. “We don’t think about that. We are a team that focuses on the task at hand and takes it day by day. We lost Game 1. Now we’re looking forward to Game 2.”

