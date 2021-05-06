Wild boost capacity to 4,500 for playoffs

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday announced the rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, including the expansion of attendance caps for indoor venues. For the Wild, that means a few hundred additional tickets were made available to season ticket-holders for Friday's and Saturday's final regular-season home games against the Anaheim Ducks. Attendance had been capped at 3,000.

For the first round of the playoffs, the Wild plans to be at 25% capacity — approximately 4,500 fans. Wild season ticket-holders will have the chance to purchase tickets starting next week for first-round home playoff games. Those who want to be notified when tickets become available should sign up for e-mail alerts at wild.com.

Walz said all state-mandated attendance caps will be eliminated May 28. The Wild will be working closely with the NHL and Minnesota Department of Health/Governor's office in the coming weeks to determine what the capacity will be for May 28 and beyond.

Defensemen signedThe Wild signed 18-year-old defensemen Ryan O'Rourke and Daemon Hunt to three-year, entry level contracts that will start next season.

O'Rourke was a second-round pick in 2020 and Hunt a third rounder.