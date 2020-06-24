Wild begin small-group training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wild began small-group training at TRIA Rink on Wednesday, more than three months after the NHL was put on an indefinite pause due to the spread of COVID-19.

The group-training sessions are not open to the media or the public. Players and staff who are let into TRIA must be tested for COVID-19 before entering.

Players may skate in groups of up to 12 players during the voluntary Phase 2 of the league's return-to-play plan and are expected to maintain social distancing guidelines both during on- and off-ice work. Per a release, TRIA Rink has "adopted preventative measures to protect against the contraction of COVID-19," and has taken steps to ensure sanitation and cleaning of the rink.

The NHL is targeting July 10 for its move into Phase 3, which will be training camps, before heading toward Phase 4, which will be a 24-team playoff tournament. That tournament will have teams separated into two hub cities -- the Twin Cities reportedly have been ruled out -- for the conclusion of the season.

