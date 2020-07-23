Whitefield makes Twins' roster

Sano stands out

In the fourth inning at Wrigley on Wednesday, third baseman Josh Donaldson's throw to first base was well off the mark, but Sano moved to his left to catch the throw and tag Cubs outfielder Albert Almora Jr., on the shoulder for the out

In the sixth inning, David Bote bounced a ball toward the hole between first and second but Sano ranged well to his right to grab the ball and throw to Zack Littell for the out.

Sano, in the eighth inning, made a nifty pick of a Donaldson throw that went into the dirt, capping a strong defensive performance for the new first baseman.

"That was a really good day for him out in the field," Baldelli said. "For a lot of our guys to get out there and play nine innings or play eight innings out there was important. But for Miguel, especially so. And the work that he has put in, we got to see it tonight. We got to see him picking some balls."

Sano has played 31 regular season games at first base and has been charged with an error six times. But those were just fill-in appearances. Sano agreed to move to first base when Donaldson was signed and will be there for the foreseeable future.