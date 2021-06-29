White Sox top Twins

Sheets, the son of former big league outfielder Larry Sheets, lined an opposite-field single to left in the second for his first hit. He tied it at 2 when he drove in a run with an infield out that went off the glove of Kenta Maeda (3-3) in the third.

The White Sox opened a 7-2 lead with four runs in the fifth. Sheets had a bloop RBI double, and García followed with a sacrifice fly. Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson capped the inning with run-scoring singles.

Maeda was charged with seven runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings. He issued five walks, matching a career high, and struck out four.

BRIEFLY

There was a 10-minute rain delay in the third. The grounds crew started to get the tarp out, but it stopped raining before it even pulled it over the infield.

TRAINER'S ROOM