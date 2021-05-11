White Sox sink Twins

CHICAGO — José Abreu hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox won their fourth straight, 9-3 over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Abreu went deep to left center on the first pitch he saw from Jorge Alcala (0-1) for his seventh homer. He narrowly missed another one in the third when Max Kepler reached over the right-center wall to catch Abreu's drive. The AL MVP had two hits and scored three runs.

Yasmani Grandal lofted a three-run homer in the second for first-place Chicago.

It was just the sixth multi-homer game for the White Sox, who are missing slugging young outfielders Eloy Jiménez and Luis Robert with long-term injuries.

Garrett Crochet (1-2), the second of five Chicago relievers, worked two-thirds of an inning for his first career win.

Tim Anderson and Adam Eaton each had two hits and drove in insurance runs in the seventh. Leury Garcia and Nick Madrigal added RBI singles in the eighth for Chicago.

Jorge Polanco had a solo shot among two hits for Minnesota, which has dropped two straight and five of six. Nelson Cruz, Willans Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons each had two hits.